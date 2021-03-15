WATCH: Another cold night ahead but the winds are light and it stays dry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Much of the night the sky will be clear to partly cloudy, but towards daybreak Tuesday more cloud cover will start to work in. Lows will be in the teens and single digits with the coldest readings north and east of Syracuse.

TUESDAY:

The same storm that produced feet of snow near Denver in the Front Range of the Rockies this past weekend will send more clouds at us Tuesday. This weakening storm will probably cause a little snow possibly mixed with a bit of rain to develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially near and southwest of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes. Highs will be more seasonable between 35 and 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any wet snow around to start Tuesday night will likely be primarily light and taper to some flurries or a few snow showers pretty quickly Tuesday night. There could be a coating to an inch or so of slushy wet snow between late Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning across CNY, especially near and south and west of Syracuse. A couple inches of snow is possible in spots over the Southern Tier where the snow may last a little longer.

WEDNESDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

Clouds will likely be stubborn on Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, with even some flurries/sprinkles possibly around, especially to start St. Patrick’s Day. Overall, the holiday looks uneventful with at least some brightening of the sky possible during the afternoon.

Highs will probably get no higher than the low to mid-40s either with little to no sun expected.

THURSDAY:

We will be watching Thursday and Thursday night closely as a storm moves south of us and colder air oozes in from the north at the same time. The timing and exact track this storm takes will dictate precipitation type and amounts.

As of now it appears we will start Thursday dry, but after 10 or 11 am during the afternoon some rain will develop across much of CNY. This rain may mix and possibly change to wet snow by the late afternoon/early evening. The rain to snow changeover will likely first occur over the higher terrain and then for all.

At least a minor slushy snow accumulation is possible Thursday afternoon through Thursday night for all, but several inches will be possible over the higher terrain south of Syracuse. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

Regardless of how much snow falls Thursday afternoon/night it will be brisk and cool with a clearing sky for the end of the week.