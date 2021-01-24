WATCH: Another cold night under some clouds tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TONIGHT:

High pressure will stay in control of the weather tonight and set us up for another cold night under partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the single digits to low teens.

MONDAY:

High pressure will remain in control of the weather for Monday and bring some sun and with light winds and highs well into the 20s it should feel pretty good during the afternoon!

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will slide away Monday night and make room for a weakening storm system approaching from the south and west. We will stay dry Monday night with increasing clouds as lows drop into the teens to near 20.

TUESDAY:

Snow will develop during the morning Tuesday probably after 7 or 8 and could fall heavily at times during the midday and afternoon hours before tapering to flurries Tuesday night. About 2 to as much as 5 or 6 inches looks to be possible Tuesday into Tuesday evening across all of CNY.

There may even be a little bit of sleet mixing in at times south of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes during the afternoon/evening hours.

Roads will likely become at least somewhat slick and sloppy by the late morning/midday hours and stay that way through the evening commute. Highs Tuesday should be in the upper 20s.

The weather will quiet down midweek with just some lingering flurries around.