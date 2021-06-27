WATCH: Another mainly dry, warm and muggy night ahead for CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Breezy, very warm, and muggy Sunday night with a partly cloudy sky and lows dropping into low to mid 70s.

MONDAY:

A slow-moving cold front is inching closer to us Monday which could instigate a few spotty showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, but much of the day looks dry.

It's still a bit breezy and very hot and muggy with highs likely soar into the low 90s Monday afternoon. When combining the high heat and humidity feel like readings may very well reach dangerous levels into the mid-90s to near 100 for the second half of Monday! For this reason, a *Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday* Record high Monday is 97 degrees which is likely safe.

With likely yet another 90+ degree day expected Monday which would be the 10th 90-degree day of the year already!

If you want to exercise outside Monday, we strongly advise you to try to do your exercise before 11 am or after 8 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Variable clouds, warm and muggy with a few scattered showers/storms around Monday night, especially in the evening. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

TUESDAY:

A few scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday as a weakening-front stalls out across CNY. Highs around 90 with high levels of humidity sticking around. Feel like readings should be in the mid-90s.

The threat of scattered showers and storms goes up mid to late this week as another cold front pushes in from the northwest for the last half of the week.