WATCH: Another mild day Tuesday, showers move in later in the day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Clouds will continue to be the rule in the sky above CNY Tuesday. But, there could be a brief window of breaks of sunshine around lunch time as high pressure builds in.

Highs on Tuesday are again above normal well into the 40s.

Towards sunset it does appear there will be a few rain showers trying to move in from the west thanks to a weak system passing just to the north.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A few evening rain showers Tuesday night will give way to a touch of snow shower activity east of Lake Ontario mainly across the Tug Hill late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday.

The rest of CNY should be quiet late Tuesday night into Wednesday with a breeze and slightly cooler temperatures, but still milder than normal. Lows will be in the 30s Tuesday night and highs Wednesday will be in the low 40s.

Come late this week much colder, more typical of January air and at least a little snow will likely return to CNY. By the holiday weekend a more potent storm looks to affect CNY. For more details on how this storm could impact CNY click here.