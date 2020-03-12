WATCH: Another warm up on the way for the end of the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

High pressure noses in enough from the northeast to allow for breaks of sun to shine through a bit. A light southeast flow should help highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s across central New York.

There’s a very slight risk of a spotty light shower/sprinkle thanks to a warm front sliding north of us during the day, but most will likely not see a drop of rain.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

An approaching warm and then cold front will bring a better chance for rain, heavy at times after midnight Thursday night into the first half of the day Friday.

It will turn windy too Friday with temperatures starting off in the 50s, but dropping into and through the 40s during the afternoon Friday behind a strong cold front. There will probably even be a few lake effect rain and even higher terrain snow showers east-southeast of Lake Ontario late Friday afternoon and evening mainly north of Syracuse.

The weekend looks to start brisk and it will be cooler and more seasonable too. Click here for the outlook on the St. Patrick’s parade forecast in Syracuse on Saturday.