WATCH: Any spotty showers dissipate this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Any spotty showers will dissipate this evening with the loss of daytime heating and the weakening of the trough responsible for the spotty showers Sunday afternoon/evening.

The sky will clear during the night and lows are expected to drop into the 40s for most with a bit of fog possible in spots where it rained Sunday, especially south of Syracuse.

MONDAY:

More sun is expected to kick off the new week with some clouds bubbling up during the afternoon once again but any showers that do develop Monday should be isolated. Most get through Monday rain free. Highs Monday will be well into the 70s with low humidity again too.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It remains quiet and comfy for sleeping Monday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the 40s to around 50.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

Does the great weather continue for CNY midweek?? It sure does thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself at the surface and aloft across the Eastern U.S.!

This will result in more strong May sunshine across the region Tuesday and Wednesday with warming temperatures to boot.

Highs Tuesday get up to near 80, and we should feel the low to mid 80s Wednesday! Yes, the weather is going to be great for the beach and pool midweek! Enjoy CNY!

The next best chance of rain probably does not arrive until late in the week the way it looks now.