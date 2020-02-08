WATCH: Bitter cold hangs on tonight, not as cold Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

Snow lovers, enjoy!! You finally have a good weekend to get out and enjoy all of this fresh snow.

Make sure you really bundle up. Temperatures are in the single digits and teens. Although the wind is light, it’s not taking much to make it feel close to zero this evening.

Lake effect snow showers are also winding down. We’re even seeing some clearing working in from the northeast. Roads conditions are much better this evening than yesterday for any of your Saturday night plans.

OVERNIGHT:

The temperature forecast is a little tricky. A slight wind and some cloud cover can easily keep the temperatures above ten degrees. But if things clear out and become calm enough, the temperatures have the full potential to plummet to near zero! Either way, it’s really cold. At least there’s nothing more than a brief flurry falling from the sky.

SUNDAY:

After a very bitter cold start to the morning we should rebound nicely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the low to mid 30s. There’s a quick system moving over the Southern Tier to give us some light snow showers during the day. Little to no accumulation is expected.