WATCH: Blustery with scattered snow showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

The rest of your Tuesday will be blustery with a little lake effect snow shower activity around with little to no accumulation expected. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon, but wind chills will be in the 20s.

TONIGHT:

High pressure building in tonight will not only shut off any lingering lake flurries near or just after midnight, but also help break the clouds up at least somewhat during the night. It will be seasonably cold with lows expected to dip into the upper teens to mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will slide east of us during the day Wednesday as a strengthening cold front moving into the Great Lakes approaches. Between the strong, slow moving cold front to the west and high pressure moving east of us during the day will lead to a pretty good breeze developing out of the south-southeast Wednesday afternoon.

Any filtered sun should tend to fade as the day progresses with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be breezy and mild with maybe a rain shower towards Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in the evening, but rising into the 40s overnight.

The weather will turn more active for Christmas Eve day and possibly into the start of Christmas too.