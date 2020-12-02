WATCH: Blustery with snow showers/flurries ending this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

The storm responsible for the rain and snow we’ve seen the last couple of days will be moving farther away from the region up across Southeastern Canada this afternoon and evening. This will result in the snow tapering off this afternoon across CNY.

Most will see little to no snow accumulation this afternoon, including the Syracuse area, while another slushy coating to an inch or two could fall over the higher terrain southeast of Syracuse, and over the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks.

Highs will likely not get out of the 30s Wednesday with a gusty west wind to boot making it feel more like the 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Tug Hill through the afternoon due to some tricky travel persisting with reduced visibility at times.

TONIGHT:

High pressure will be building in and help clear the sky out some for tonight. It will remain a bit brisk with just a slight risk for a passing flurry/sprinkle or two this evening. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

LATE WEEK:

Sunshine will return for Thursday and other than a little rain and or snow developing Friday afternoon, the weather will be pretty quiet for the last half of the week as temperatures return to the 40s.

WEEKEND UP IN THE AIR…Right now there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the first weekend of December. We are closely watching a coastal storm that will be spinning up Friday night into Saturday and could very well flirt with us here in CNY.

We could be mainly, if not totally dry through the weekend, or see a chilly, soaking rain, or even a significant wet snowstorm, especially over the higher terrain. Everything hinges on the exact rack of the approaching storm system. Stay tuned for updates as we iron out the forecast with new data coming in.