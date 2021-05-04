WATCH: Breaks of sun develop, warmer and mainly dry this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Get ready for more rain this week… Another front will hang out near CNY and give us periods of rain the next couple of days. It’ll also play a big role in our temperatures dividing cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south. More details are below…

THIS AFTERNOON:

Much of this afternoon is mainly dry with intervals of sun developing from west to east, but after 4 there will be a few more showers/storm popping back up as a cold front nears the area.

Areas farther south closer to the Southern Tier and I-88 could see some strong and possibly severe thunderstorms late in the afternoon and this evening.

Highs this afternoon are expected to be nice and mild with readings climbing into the upper 60s to mid-70s, especially with enough sun.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A stronger storm is expected to develop to the west along a cold front deliver more widespread rain and possibly even a storm or two late tonight into Wednesday.

This area of low pressure will push the cold front through CNY from west to east Wednesday morning and cool us off.

Highs with the rain Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s for a short window early Wednesday morning. Behind the cold front temperatures drop through the 50s and into the upper 40s to around 50 by day’s end!

THURSDAY:

Yes, Thursday will be cool, but it is the only day this week we get through without any rain, plus a good deal of sun is expected too. Despite the strong/more direct May sunlight, temperatures are not expected to get out of the 50s with a cool breeze to boot too.