WATCH: Breath of fresh air with sunshine this afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Tropical Storm Isaias raced through the Mid-Atlantic and New England states Tuesday with extensive wind damage, flooding rains and even tornadoes. Central New York was on the fringe of the storm and luckily received only a soaking rain.

Conditions have improved for all across the Northeast on this Wednesday afternoon as the remains of the storm move into Canada.

THIS AFTERNOON:

There will be a refreshing breeze ushering in a less humid air mass with some sun for the rest of the day after a few lake effect rain showers were around this morning east of Lake Ontario.

Highs will remain in the 70s again minus the humidity.

TONIGHT:

The sky will become mainly clear and winds will settle to near calm. It’s a good night to open the windows for some fresh air since lows should dip into the mid to upper 50s tonight. It will be the coolest night since June 25th when the low got down to 56°. This will make for a very comfy sleeping weather!

By the way, if you will be up on shores of Lake Ontario there could be a few waterspouts late tonight as the temperatures cool producing the necessary instability to produce a waterspout.

THURSDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Thursday providing CNY with a good deal of sun and a comfortably warm high in the upper 70s.

Overall, the nice weather will continue into the weekend but it will be starting to heat up again. Stay tuned for updates.