WATCH: Breezy and not as cold with a few evening showers possible

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

A little disturbance will swing through with a batch of light to moderate showers this evening otherwise most of the night will end up being dry. Lows will drop into the 40s to around 50 so it will be a milder night with a breeze too.

MONDAY:

A cold front and a wave of low pressure will slowly move into and through the region Monday with some rain showers moving in mid to late morning. So be sure to bring the umbrella/rain jacket when you head out to work and school Monday. Highs will cool back into the mid-50s to kick off the week.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

Another wave of low pressure will move through later Monday night into Tuesday morning with some more rain showers that should taper Tuesday afternoon. Lows will be near 50 Monday night and readings probably will not rise any higher than the mid-50s once again on Tuesday.

MIDWEEK:

Bottom line, CNY will be at the mercy of this front much of this week that will stay pretty close to CNY keeping the sky mainly cloudy and providing the area with some rain at times right through midweek. It appears that the front may actually get pulled to the north of us late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning by a strong area of low pressure hooking to the west of the region. If this in fact happens we could warm up into the low 70s midweek at least briefly!

The front will attempt to move farther north of the area later Thursday/Thursday night which would not only provide us with a drier, but warmer weather to end the week!