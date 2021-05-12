WATCH: Breezy and not as cool with just a few spotty showers east of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

It remains breezy and still a bit cool this afternoon for mid-May with more in the way of sunshine for most. Highs warm into the upper 50s to low 60s for the majority of CNY with help of the strong May sun.

There will be a few spotty showers east of Syracuse this afternoon, but most get through the day rain free.

TONIGHT:

High pressure sliding closer to CNY will result in winds letting up and a clearer sky at times, but there are some clouds moving across Southeastern Canada that could very well move overhead tonight that could prevent temperature from dropping as low as they otherwise would.

Either way, we do think the sky will clear out enough so that temperatures for many dip into the 30s to near 40 overnight. For this reason, there is a chance of patchy frost developing again. So, if you have tender plants/flowers already planted be sure to protect them before going to bed this evening.

Frost advisories have been issued again for parts of CNY.

THURSDAY:

We are looking high and dry Thursday under considerable sun and it’s a milder day too with less wind and highs reaching well into the 60s!

FRIDAY:

All in all, high pressure stays in charge to end the week, but with some cooler air aloft moving in, and a bit of low-level moisture combined with daytime heating there probably will be a widely scattered pop-up shower/storm or two popping up during the second half of the day.

Most stay rain free Friday, but if you live south and east of Syracuse there could be a couple showers/storm around during the afternoon and evening.

Highs Friday should make it into the upper 60s with some more sun too.

Weekend doesn’t look to shabby right now either. Stay tuned for details.