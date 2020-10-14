WATCH: Breezy and pleasant this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

Other than brief period of some clouds and a very isolated shower across Oneida County early in the afternoon due to a weak trough, the weather looks great this afternoon!

High pressure in control will make for a partly to mostly sunny sky and comfortably mild temperatures with highs will be in the mid-60s and a cool westerly breeze.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be a night of change as temperatures initially drop back into the 40s pretty quickly in the evening, but towards and especially after midnight a warm front will slide through.

In the wake of the warm front, the wind direction will shift from southeast to south and become a bit gusty during the overnight. This southerly breeze will deliver milder air into CNY during the overnight as readings rise to within a few degrees of 60 by dawn Thursday!

THURSDAY:

Winds remain pretty gusty Thursday out of the south-southwest propelling temperatures well into the 70s under some sun too!

Clouds are expected to increase during the midday and afternoon which will probably lead to a few showers after 2 or 3 pm, but much of Thursday looks to be dry at this time. Enjoy!

Don’t get used to the warmth though because a shot of chilly air still looks to be on the way Friday into Saturday.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The balmy air will be ushered out of CNY Thursday night by a cold front that will produce some showers across the region into Thursday night. Temperatures will cool into the 40s to around 50 by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be much cooler with lots of clouds and a few showers around. Highs will be in the low 50s.

The big question is what will Friday night and Saturday be like? The cold front moving through CNY Thursday night/early Friday will be stalling out east of CNY, but it now appears the front may stall out farther east across New England instead of Eastern NY. For this reason we think most, if not all of the precipitation with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will stay east of our area to start the weekend. Stay tuned for updates on this, including your weekend outlook that is looking better and better.