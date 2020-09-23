WATCH: Breezy and pretty mild with increasing sun this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

REST OF THE WORK WEEK:

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by the rest of the work week. The area of high pressure that has been dominating our area the last several days keeping us high and dry will continue to keep us rain free for most of the week (even though we really could use some).

The high is gradually sliding east of us and weakening, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side. We should feel the warming trend continue the rest of this week. After feeling the low 70s today, readings will likely reach the mid to upper 70s Thursday and possibly touching 80 with enough sun by the end of the week! By the way, the average high the rest of this week is in the upper 60s.

Not only will the daytime highs continue to climb over the coming days, so too will the nighttime lows. The rest of the week we should feel 50s for lows which will make for more comfy evenings if you are out and about. Watch out for patchy fog to develop late tonight and Thursday night too.

There will actually be more clouds than sun for a while today in response to a weakening cold front that will not make it here with any fanfare. By the late afternoon and early evening the sun should dominate the sky once again as the clouds clear.

There MAY be a spotty shower/sprinkle or two on Thursday afternoon and evening as another cold front tries to work in from the north. While this front will have a bit more gusto to it possibly triggering a shower or two, especially south and west of Syracuse, it is not expected to produce any significant weather in CNY, or even get through the region.

Surprise, Friday looks high and dry and it will be unseasonably warm too. Highs will be well into the 70s to around 80!

The very dry September continues, so far the driest on record! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

When does a more significant chance of rain return to CNY?

Hang in there rain wishers: we are hopeful that some more significant rain will at least try to get into the Northeast and CNY Sunday afternoon/early next week with what looks to be a pattern change.