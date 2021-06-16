WATCH: Breezy & cool, but nice the rest of today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

After a warm first part of the month of June, we are in the midst of the first cooler than average stretch in Syracuse this month. Find out below when we start to warm back up.

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure builds in from Canada today and provides Central New York with a breezy, mostly sunny, and cool day. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s despite lots of strong mid-June sun.

TONIGHT:

High pressure remains close by helping winds settle to near calm tonight under a mainly clear sky. This will set the stage for another unseasonably cool night with lows dipping into the 40s to near 50 for most except near the lakes.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Thursday looks gorgeous with wall-to-wall sunshine, a nice little breeze, low humidity, and highs warming well into the 70s as high pressure stays in control!

After comfy night Thursday night, temperatures will warm back into the 80s to end the week with the help of a southwest breeze.

Sunshine is expected to fade behind more clouds during the afternoon on Friday with a few scattered showers and storms possible to round out the day.

Father’s Day weekend probably starts at least somewhat unsettled Saturday but should turn out to be nice for Father’s Day itself! Hopefully, Mother Nature doesn’t change her mind between now and Sunday for dad.