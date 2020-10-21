WATCH: Turns cooler with a few evening showers tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT – THURSDAY:

Late this afternoon/early evening, between about 3 and 7, the front that has been dancing back n’ forth through CNY will come back through region as a cold front. This will set us up for cooler night and Thursday. We should feel the 40s to near 50 for lows tonight with a bit of clearing and areas of fog developing.

Clouds should rule the sky Thursday, but there is a chance that a bit of sun could shine at times too. We also cannot rule out an afternoon shower or two as the front inches closer to the area as a warm front, but for the most part Thursday looks to be a dry/quiet day. Highs Thursday will be closer to 60.

By the way, the average high late this week in Syracuse is in the upper 50s.

The front will likely move north of the area late Thursday night/early Friday which would not only provide us with a dry end to the week, but warm too!

FRIDAY:

With the front well north of CNY on Friday we should feel unseasonable, and possibly near record warmth as highs return to the 70s! There will be some sun returning to round out the week too! It will be quite breezy to windy Friday too, but it will be a pretty warm breeze! The record high in Syracuse for Friday is 77° set back in 1991. We could flirt with that record!

Much cooler air will return for the weekend, but will it be dry? Stay tuned for updates.