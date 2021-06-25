WATCH: Breezy, mild and muggier tonight, but when do showers arrive?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Most stay dry this evening with clouds increasing, but near and after midnight a few showers and possibly a storm are expected across CNY ahead of a warm front. It’s a breezy, mild, and muggier night too with lows in the 60s to around 70.

SATURDAY:

The start of the weekend will feature scattered showers and storms, but it will not be washout by any means. Highs should make the mid-80s with more clouds than not, a gusty south-southwest wind and more humidity.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

There could be a few evening showers/storm, otherwise we dry out with a steady breeze, warm temperatures and it’s muggy too. Lows only drop to between 70 and 75! It certainly will be an uncomfortable night for anyone that does not have an AC unit where they reside.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the better half of the weekend for beach and pool goers with more in the way of hazy sun, a persistent southerly breeze, even more humidity, and hotter air. Highs likely soar into the low to mid 90s Sunday afternoon and when combining the high heat and humidity feel like readings may very well reach dangerous levels up near 100 degrees for the second half of Sunday!

The dangerous heat and humidity stick around into the start of next week too as you can see above!

If you want to exercise outside Sunday and or Monday, we strongly advise you to try to do your exercise before 11 am or after 7 pm.