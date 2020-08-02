WATCH: Breezy with a few spotty showers/storm possible this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A few scattered showers and possibly an evening storm or two will be moving through tonight as a cold front slides through overnight with lows dropping to near 70.

MONDAY:

The start of the week looks pretty nice with intervals of sun and just a shower or two possible. Highs will be in the low to perhaps mid-80s with less humidity compared to Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

A few showers Monday evening will probably give way to more of a widespread rain/showers late Monday night into Tuesday as we will be watching Isaias and its rain slide up the East Coast.

At this point it appears the heaviest rain stays east of CNY, but at least some rain and a few storms are probable from the Hurricane/remnants of Isaias and a cold front sliding in from the west. Click here for more details on Isaias and its expected limited impacts on CNY.