WATCH: Breezy with any showers temporarily exiting this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A cold front sliding through is producing a few scattered showers early this afternoon, but any showers will be sliding away from CNY between noon and 2 or 3 before another round of showers and a storm or two arrives later this evening.

Highs to start the week will be up near 80. More sunshine develops during the afternoon behind the front. The breeze will feel pretty nice too.

TONIGHT:

Another reinforcing cold front will swing in with an upper level disturbance tonight into early Tuesday. Expect some showers and possibly a storm or two. Lows will drop to near 60 come sunrise Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

It will turn even cooler Tuesday behind the reinforcing cold front which will produce a few lake effect showers on Tuesday, especially in the morning. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a refreshing breeze. More in the way of breaks of sun should develop during the afternoon too.

It stays comfortably mild by day and almost a bit cool at night through midweek!