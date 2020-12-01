WATCH: Turning colder with scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Happy Meteorological Winter! December 1st marks the first day of meteorological winter in the Northern Hemisphere which ends at the end of February.

THIS AFTERNOON:

The storm that impacted us Monday stalls and spins just to the north of Lake Ontario Tuesday into Wednesday.

This will usher in colder air and some wrap around moisture during the day Tuesday.

Temperatures will be falling out of the 40s and into 30s during the afternoon and rain showers will at least mix with, if not change to snow by late this afternoon, especially over the higher terrain.

Most will see little to no snow accumulation the rest of today.

TONIGHT:

Any rain/snow mix will flip to just mainly snow showers tonight with temperatures dropping close to, if not just below freezing during the night.

A slushy coating to an inch of snow is possible across CNY, but upwards of 1 to 3” could fall over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill. Roads will probably get somewhat slick and sloppy in spots in and around the Tug Hill tonight, but for most of Central New York roads will remain mainly just wet.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough will circulate through the region on Wednesday around the stalled storm to the north of us. Most of the area will probably only receive another slushy coating to an inch or two, including the Syracuse area, while 2 to 4 inches could fall over the higher terrain, especially across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks.

Most of the snow Wednesday will fall during the morning and midday hours.

With temperatures close to freezing untreated surfaces may get a little slick and sloppy in the morning, especially sidewalks, parking lots and maybe even some side streets.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Tug Hill Tuesday night/Wednesday. Snow squalls, reduced visibility and accumulating snow could make the Wednesday morning commute difficult in and around the Tug Hill.

Highs will likely not get out of the 30s Wednesday with a gusty west wind to boot making it feel more like the 20s.

Other than a little rain and or snow later Friday, the weather will quiet down for the last half of the week with slightly milder, more seasonable, temperatures heading right into the first weekend of December. Average high for the first weekend of December is close to 40 degrees.