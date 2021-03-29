WATCH: Brisk with increasing sunshine this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure building in from the west will not only bring us more and more sun as the afternoon progresses but also help ease the winds, especially towards evening! Winds will remain a bit gusty through much of the afternoon gusting 25 to 35 mph, but after 5 winds will lighten greatly!

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but wind chills will be in the 20s to low 30s much of the day so dress accordingly if you will be heading out.

TONIGHT:

High pressure will slide south and east of CNY and the Northeast late Monday night and a southeast breeze will begin to develop towards Tuesday morning. The breeze will cause temperatures to start to rise around daybreak Tuesday. Lows Monday night will be in the 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will be a breezy day with lots of sunshine and will be the pick day of the week!

The southerly breeze on the backside of the above-mentioned high-pressure system will push high temperatures well up into the 60s Tuesday afternoon! Enjoy!

MIDWEEK:

Changes start to take place Wednesday with some rain showers developing during the midday/afternoon and will bring about a big change in the weather for the last half of the week to start the month of April.