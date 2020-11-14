WATCH: Chilly and quiet tonight, but a very windy Sunday is on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Tonight is a bit cooler than Friday night thanks to clouds not building in until towards sunrise Sunday, temperatures will be able to drop to near 30. This will happen early in the night though.

After midnight, a east-southeast breeze will kick up a bit. This will cause temperatures to rise to near 40 by sunrise.

SUNDAY:

A new frontal system approaches us from Michigan and the Great Lakes Sunday morning.

This system will bring clouds early Sunday morning and possibly a few rain showers in the morning, but the majority of the rain holds off until later in the afternoon.

After 2 or 3 pm, widespread, heavier rain will move in from the west. This rain should arrive to Syracuse by or just after sunset sometime between about 4 and 7 pm. It will quickly push east through and out of CNY.

Wind gusts up to 40-60 mph are possible from late Sunday morning through the evening, especially near the shoreline and across higher elevations Sunday afternoon.

THE NUMBERS ABOVE ARE FORECAST WIND GUSTS LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It will turn colder Sunday night and remain very windy too with the strongest winds easing later Sunday evening into the overnight. A few showers of rain possibly mixed with snow late will be possible and some lake snow is probable late Sunday night over the Tug Hill. There may be a minor slushy accumulation across the Tug Hill, but most will not see any snow accumulation Sunday night.

Lows Sunday night will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY:

It will be blustery to start the week with a little lake snow east of Lake Ontario up across the Tug Hill, while just a few mainly morning snow and rain showers will be possible for the rest of CNY. Highs will be near 45.

It will turn even colder with some lake snow likely for all come Tuesday. Stay tuned for details.