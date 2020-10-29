WATCH: Chilly rain this evening changing to snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY EVENING:

As temperatures cool our chances for rain to change over to accumulating snow start to increase, especially in the higher terrain.

Temperatures will cool first across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks after sunset, dipping into the 30s. This is where we likely see snowflakes first, but with moisture pulling away overnight and into the morning, there will not be much accumulation here.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures for everyone will cool as the upper level low and the moisture from Zeta pulls off the East Coast near New Jersey and Delaware Thursday night. As temperatures drop into the 30s after midnight, precipitation will change to snow.

Given this is an early winter season event, there are a couple things to keep in mind. The month of October up until this past weekend has been warm, so some snow will initially melt as it reaches the ground. In addition, elevation is key.

Temperatures should be marginal for snow throughout the event, especially in lower elevations like Syracuse where an inch or less of snow seems the most likely outcome. For most, it’ll just be some snow in the air.

For higher elevations south of Syracuse, a trace-3″ of snow through 10 a.m. Friday is possible.

FRIDAY:



Moisture is quick to pull away Friday morning. Even if there might not be precipitation falling when you head out to work, be mindful that temperatures are close to freezing so any untreated roads could be slick with black ice.

The chill will linger all day. The bonus will be some sunshine developing by midday. Don’t let the bright sky fool you though, highs are only going to be near 40!

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is settling in Friday night. The will continue to clear the clouds and cool us down. Temperatures going into the weekend will fall into the 20s for most.