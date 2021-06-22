WATCH: Chilly with a clearing sky tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

The sky clears out tonight thanks to a dry, cool air mass moving in, and the winds will settle as high pressure crests overhead late tonight.

Lows will drop into the 40s for many with even a few 30s and in the coldest spots of CNY. Possibly even seeing a little frost by Wednesday morning!

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure is in charge midweek with a mix of sun and clouds and a comfortably mild high in the low to mid 70s after the chilly start. Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and not as cool, but still comfy for sleeping without the AC with lows in the low to mid-50s.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

High pressure slowly slides to or just off the East Coast but stays in charge of the weather across CNY for the last half of the week. This will yield more sunshine, and a southerly breeze of warmer air with slowly rising humidity come Friday.

Highs under lots of sunshine Thursday sneak back into the 80s, and well into the 80s by the end of the week.