WATCH: Chilly with showers developing tonight, especially after midnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Some rain showers will likely develop late tonight associated with a wave of low pressure moving in from the south and west. Lows will be within a few degrees of 40 for most.

There may be a little snow/mix at the onset of precipitation northeast of Syracuse mainly up across the Tug and Adirondacks, but most will be seeing just a bit of rain.

MONDAY:

The new work week will start gray, chilly and damp with some rain showers and drizzle. Highs will only be within a few degrees of 50. So yes, it will be quite raw to start the new week.

Rainfall amounts should range from about a tenth of an inch up to a half an inch between late Sunday night and Monday evening across CNY.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A few more showers and areas of drizzle and fog will likely be around Monday night with lows near 40.

TUESDAY:

It does not look like there will be much rain around Tuesday, but with all the lingering low level moisture we believe there will be lots of clouds, a lingering shower or two and possibly areas of drizzle/mist around too.

Combine all of that with a light northerly wind and there will still be a damp chilly feel. Highs Tuesday will likely struggle to get out of the mid to upper 40s.

The nicest day of the week looks like it will occur on Wednesday. More details to come.