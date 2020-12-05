WATCH: Some lake snow showers around and west of Syracuse tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Colder air is blowing in on a increasingly cold northwest wind on the backside of the nor’easter affecting New England with some snow tonight. That colder northwest wind crossing the warmer waters of Lake Ontario is producing some lake effect snow showers south and southeast of Lake Ontario tonight.

This kind of wind direction is a favorable wind for lake effect near or in the Syracuse area back into the Finger Lakes.

However, the air over us is drying so it looks like mainly snow showers with a minimal accumulation. There could be a coating to perhaps an inch or two of snow accumulating tonight near and west of Syracuse. Lows will range from 25 to 30 and a brisk wind will make it feel more like about 20 to 25 much of the night.

SUNDAY:

The big story for most over the end of the weekend will likely be the cold. We may struggle to reach the freezing mark on Sunday. Our feels like temperatures will only be in the 20s throughout the day.

The wind is still out of the northwest so Lake Ontario should contribute plenty of clouds but only some lake effect flurries with little if any accumulation of snow expected south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s with more clouds than not and maybe a few flurries. It will be a bit brisk, but the wind will be a little lighter compared to Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

High pressure building in from the north and west will provide CNY with mainly quiet weather, but it will stay chilly with highs only near freezing to start the week and not much better Tuesday! While it still will be a little brisk, at least the winds will be turning lighter early in the week.