WATCH: Clouds return tonight with some snow to kick off the new week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be increasing tonight with a bit of light snow possible towards daybreak. Lows will be within a few degrees of 20 this evening but rise into the mid to upper 20s by daybreak as a southeast breeze kicks up in advance of the next weather maker.

MONDAY:

Our next disturbance approaches and moves through the region Monday. Southerly winds ahead of this system brings us more seasonable air with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but the brisk wind will make it feel more like the 20s. It could turn mild enough so that any snow as it tapers later in the afternoon may mix with a little rain.

The milder temperatures will likely keep snow totals down across central New York. For most, a couple of inches or less of snow falls but for the higher elevations in and around the Tug Hill and southern Adirondacks, a good 2-6” is likely.

Roads may get a little slick/slushy in spots, especially on side streets, but likely will be sloppy and slick over the higher terrain, especially around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks Monday.

MONDAY NIGHT:

There will be a little lingering wet snow east of Lake Ontario, especially around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks with another coating to a couple inches of snow possible there, while the rest of us will see little to no snow Monday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30 with a breeze.

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday, a weak upper-level trough will swing through bringing another round of wet snow possibly mixed with rain. A slushy coating to an inch is possible for many, but upwards of 1 to 3” will be possible across the higher terrain Tuesday. Temperatures remain near average with highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Thanks to high pressure building in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we may start the day off with a little sun. Temperatures will likely be the warmest in advance of a cold front Wednesday with highs likely cracking 40 for the first time since February 5th in Syracuse! Any sun will be short-lived as clouds will increase by the afternoon ahead of a fast-approaching cold front from the northwest.

A bit of rain and snow will be possible after 2 or 3 pm Wednesday and in the wake of the cold front it will turn cold enough for a bit of lake snow to develop east and southeast of Lake Ontario later Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be back below normal to round out the week.