WATCH: Clouds roll in tonight with a few spotty showers possible late

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

We will be in a fair-weather sandwich through at least Thursday. Low pressure is off the New England Coast and a storm system will slide just west of the area late tonight/early Wednesday. What will this result in weather wise for CNY? Below is your answer…

TONIGHT:

A disturbance will slide just west of us tonight along a warm front and possibly produce a few showers across CNY late tonight after 10 or 11 pm. The air is very dry over us so we shall see how the showers hold together tonight as they try to move in with the disturbance.

Lows tonight will not be quite as chilly as the last few nights as readings drop into the 30s to around 40.

MIDWEEK:

Wednesday will likely start off with more clouds than not as a system slides away from CNY. There’s a very slight chance of a shower/sprinkle south of Syracuse through 7 or 8 am.

After the mostly cloudy start to Wednesday, the sky should turn mostly sunny again come the late morning/midday hours Wednesday as high pressure reestablishes itself. A milder air mass will also be building on Wednesday which should lead to highs reaching well into the 60s!

Looking for some rain? It does appear we will see a slightly better chance of possibly getting a few showers into CNY come late in the week, but even that doesn’t look impressive at this time. We will probably have to wait to late in the weekend for a more significant shot of rain to arrive.