WATCH: Clouds slowly clear tonight with areas of frost possible overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A cold front will slowly move through tonight with some clouds and maybe a passing shower this evening. All in all, it looks mainly quiet and chilly as the sky should clear more so late this evening into the overnight with the loss of daytime heating.

Lows tonight drop to the mid-30s to near 40 with patchy frost possible across CNY. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for CNY late tonight through the start of Tuesday.

So, if you have tender plants already planted or just sitting in a pot outside, I would bring them in or cover them before bed tonight just to be safe.

Also, Monday evening at or just after 8:04 we may be able to get a glimpse of a rocket launch from Virginia if the weather permits.

TUESDAY:

Behind the Monday night cold front, it’s windy and cool/chilly for Tuesday with intervals of sun and a few scattered primarily afternoon showers popping up. The combination of colder air aloft, daytime heating and the low-level moisture are the culprits for any showers that pop Tuesday.

Also, any showers that do develop Tuesday may very well mix with a little graupel, snow, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Tuesday are only expected to be in the low to maybe mid 50s and a gusty wind will only make it feel cooler.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A trough of low pressure swings through after sunset Tuesday night with some more widespread primarily rain showers that may mix with a little graupel/snow mainly over the hills. Lows drop into the 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

It remains breezy and still a bit cool Wednesday for mid-May with more in the way of sun developing. Highs should climb to near 60 with help of the strong May sun.

We can’t totally rule out a spotty pop-up shower or two mainly south and east of Syracuse, especially in the hills Wednesday, but most get through the day rain free.

A little warming trend continues for the last half of the week! Stay tuned to see if we will stay dry too.