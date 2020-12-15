WATCH: Cold and mainly quiet into Wednesday before snow overspreads area Wednesday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

Temperatures are colder today, but there will be some sun in the mix this afternoon too. Any lingering lake flurries lingering this afternoon near and south and west of Syracuse will slowly fizzle this afternoon with little if any accumulation.

Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 20s for most this afternoon and a brisk northwest wind will make it feel like the teens! Bundle up!

TONIGHT:

It will be cold and quiet with some clouds rolling in during the night. Lows will drop into the upper single digits to mid teens.

MIDWEEK STORM AND ITS POSSIBLE IMPACTS ON CNY:

WHAT WE KNOW:

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

WEDNESDAY:

Any sun will fade behind increasing clouds during the day with highs between 25 and 30.

Snow will be overspreading Pennsylvania during the day and getting into the Southern Tier between 3 and 6 pm, but will stay south of CNY until after 6 or 7 pm.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Some at least light to moderate snow will develop across much of CNY Wednesday night the way it looks now, including the Syracuse area. An accumulation of 2 to as much as 5 or 6 inches appears to be most likely now for the Syracuse area with closer to 2” the farther north of Syracuse you go and more the farther south of Syracuse you are.

The highest probability of 6+ inches will be near and south of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes and points south and east. Lows will be in the teens to around 20.

The best chances of seeing a foot or more from this nor’easter will be down across the Southern Tier, Catskills, Albany area, North-Central Pennsylvania into Southern New England.

Of course, since the storm is still about 24 to 36 hours away from affecting the Northeast the track of the storm could waiver a little farther north or south. A small jog to the north could mean a more snow for all of CNY, while a shift farther to the south would result in little to no snow for much of our region. Stay tuned for updates over the next couple days as we continue to iron out the details with new information coming in.

THURSDAY:

Any snow around to start Thursday, especially south and east of Syracuse, will move out quickly and we could see some sun poke through the clouds during the afternoon. It will remain brisk and chilly with highs near 30.