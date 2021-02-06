WATCH: Cold and quiet for most tonight, but a little snow is on tap for all Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS EVENING:

Lake effect continues well north of Syracuse across mainly Jefferson, Watertown area, and Northern Lewis counties this evening on a southwesterly flow. The lake snow will slowly fizzle during the night with the rest of CNY quiet and cold tonight as high pressure continues to build in briefly.

In the most persistent squalls, an additional coating to a few inches or so of snow is expected tonight up across the Northern Tug Hill and Watertown area.

SNOWFALL FORECAST FOR 7PM SATURDAY NIGHT – SUNDAY 7AM ABOVE

Lows tonight will dip to between 10 and 15 across CNY.

SUNDAY:

A new area of low pressure will track off the Virginia/North Carolina coast in the morning and then head east of Cape Cod by days end Sunday. There will also be a cold front approaching and due to move through Central New York later in the afternoon. It appears a little bit of the moisture from the storm sliding off the coast will be drawn northward into the region later Sunday morning into the afternoon ahead of the cold front.

This will likely result in some light to occasionally moderate snow after 9 or 10 am Sunday into the afternoon. Snow accumulations Sunday should range from a coating to 2” for all with maybe 3” in spots down towards the foothills of the Catskills.

SNOWFALL FORECAST FOR SUNDAY ABOVE

So this will not be a big hit of snow, but roads could get a little slick and sloppy, especially side streets and in the hills during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs on Sunday will be near 30.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

After a cold front comes through in the afternoon which may be accompanied by a brief burst of snow, colder air will return and likely produce some limited lake snow Sunday night just north of Syracuse into southern Oswego, Northern Cayuga and Oneida counties.

At least a minor accumulation of snow is expected in these areas Sunday night with maybe a coating to an inch or so possible in the Syracuse area.

MONDAY:

Any lingering lake snow north of Syracuse in Oswego County will lift farther north and slowly dissipate with high pressure briefly building in Monday. There could be a minor accumulation of snow east of the lake Monday morning otherwise it looks like a quiet and cold Monday with some sun. Highs will range from 20 to 25.

Another weak system will race at us late Monday night into Tuesday with another shot of light to moderate snow for all expected. Stay tuned for updates.