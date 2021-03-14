WATCH: Colder and drier air blowing in tonight with subzero wind chills for some by morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

It will remain brisk tonight, but the gustiest winds will be this evening with most feeling winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph, while the hills south and east of Syracuse could see gusts reach to near 50 mph this evening.

Due to winds being so strong southeast of Syracuse there’s a Wind Advisory for a small part of CNY thru this evening as you can see below.

Those brisk winds will produce bitterly cold wind chills that will drop to -10 to +10 for most overnight into the start of Monday, but up across Northern Oneida County near the Tug Hill wind chills could dip as low as 15 to 20 below zero. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for this small portion of CNY late tonight into Monday morning.

TONIGHT:

It will be a blustery and very cold tonight with occasional lake flurries south and southeast of Lake Ontario, especially this evening. Lows will drop into the upper single digits to low teens. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph for much of the night and higher gusts in the evening will make it feel more like 0 to -10 by late tonight/early Monday! Certainly not feeling like mid-March, but more like mid-winter!

MONDAY:

The center of the reinforcing cold air, high pressure, builds just to our north Monday so central New York can expect a sunny sky to start the week. Temperatures will be even colder as numbers in Syracuse will struggle to reach 30! That’s about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for mid-March. Thankfully, with high pressure closer to us, our winds will not be as strong Monday compared to the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Much of the night the sky will be clear to partly cloudy, but towards daybreak Tuesday a bit more cloud cover will probably start to work in. Lows will be in the teens and possibly single digits if the sky stays clear enough, especially north and east of Syracuse.

MIDWEEK:

The same storm producing an historic snowstorm near Denver this weekend will send some clouds at us Tuesday and possibly a rain/snow shower, but right now Tuesday looks mainly, if not totally dry. Highs will be more seasonable close to 40.

Unfortunately, St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t look quite as good as it did the last few days. It appears the weakening system nearby Tuesday afternoon/night will not move too far away from us Wednesday which will mean more clouds and possibly even a few rain/snow showers around. Highs will probably get no higher than the mid-40s either with little to no sun too.