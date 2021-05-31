WATCH: Comfy with clouds increasing tonight but we stay dry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We want to thank all of those that have served and lost their lives fighting for our country and providing us with the freedoms we enjoy today on this Memorial Day.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy sky evolves tonight ahead of a weakening cold front. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 which is normal for this time of year.

A weakening cold front falls apart as it moves into CNY and provides us with some clouds at times and a very small chance of a spotty shower on Tuesday. Highs should reach the mid-70s with no trouble thanks to some strong June 1st sunshine.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and comfortable with lows in the low to mid 50s across CNY Tuesday night with high pressure in control.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure anchored just off the East Coast Wednesday will help usher in more moisture from the south slowly but surely later in the day first in the form of clouds and then possibly a few showers come the evening.

High temperatures midweek should range from 75 to 80.

THURSDAY:

The best chance of rain is Thursday with an area of low pressure slowly moving through providing lots of clouds and more numerous showers and a few storms. Highs should make the low to mid 70s with enough dry time.