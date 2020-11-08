WATCH: Cool and great for star gazing once again tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

High pressure remains the main influence across CNY through the start of the week!

This will yield more sun and unseasonably warm air tomorrow with highs again cracking 70 in Syracuse. Enjoy and take advantage of it by getting stuff done outside around the house if possible! Maybe even crank up the grill.

By the way, the average high is just above 50 for the first full weekend of November.

TONIGHT:

It will be another mainly clear night with a cool, but not cold, especially by November standards, low within a few degrees of 40. There could also be patchy fog developing overnight too.

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

It is likely as warm if not even warmer the first part of the new week with the overall pattern stagnant over us. More of a southerly breeze is expected to develop come Tuesday which we believe will give us the best chance of setting a new record high. Temperatures should be in the low to mid 70s both Monday and Tuesday putting us in range of the record high both days (The records are 74 both days).

MIDWEEK:

Finally, some rain showers enter the picture Wednesday as a cold front approaches and slowly moves through Central New York during the afternoon. By this point, Syracuse will have gone a full week without rain and highs at least in the 60s and low 70s.