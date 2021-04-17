WATCH: Cool and mainly dry tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A weak little trough and an upper air disturbance could produce a few more spotty showers tonight, but all in all much of the night is expected to be dry. Lows will drop to near 40.

SUNDAY:

A couple of showers may pop up during the midday and afternoon hours Sunday thanks to some residual low-level moisture, daytime heating and a weak low sliding south of us. Overall, though, we do expect more sun to shine on Sunday, especially 30 to 60 miles east and southeast of Lake Ontario.

The reason for more sun downwind of Lake Ontario is due to a lake shadow which is the opposite type of lake effect compared to when we get lake effect precipitation. Temperatures Sunday will be more seasonable as highs reach the upper 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun.

Overall, not too bad of an April weekend across CNY.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The weather looks quiet Sunday night under a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the upper 30s to around 40 once again.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The start of the week looks quiet with some sun and highs climbing into the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will try to move into the area Monday night/Tuesday with more clouds and possibly a few showers, but there’s some uncertainty whether the cold front makes it to CNY or not. Either way, the front will likely stall out nearby and or drift back to the north as a warm front Tuesday night/early Wednesday with a bit of rain.

Highs on Tuesday will probably be at least in the 50s to possibly low 60s depending on how successful the cold front is in getting through our area Monday night/early Tuesday. Tuesday also looks mainly dry too regardless of what the front does.

You probably have already heard that Old Man Winter is likely going to make an appearance later this upcoming week. Stay tuned for details.