WATCH: Cool and damp with more showers/drizzle this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

CNY is receiving some beneficial rain at times this week thanks to a front hanging close to the region through Thursday. After Wednesday though, it appears rain chances will go way down for the area. So, if you have outdoor things you want to tackle this week the last part of the week looks like a good time to do it. More details below…

THIS AFTERNOON:

It will remain damp the rest of the day with some showers and drizzle around as a cold front stalls near the NY PA border. Thanks to the heavy overcast, and dampness temperatures will hover within a few degrees of 50 the rest of today.

Check out some of the rainfall amounts below since Monday morning across CNY. Most areas have received about a half an inch to an inch between Monday and Tuesday morning. This is definitely welcomed rain with the drought status across the region!

TONIGHT:

Tonight into Wednesday morning the front is expected to start to drift back just to our north as a warm front up to near Lake Ontario. This will likely trigger some additional scattered showers and possibly a few storms late tonight/early Wednesday.

Temperatures will start in the 40s to near 50 this evening, but should rise well into the 50s and low 60s by daybreak Wednesday as the warm front passes through.

WEDNESDAY:

With the warm front just to our north Wednesday, we’ll be on the warmer side of things, but not completely dry. There will be at least a few scattered showers and possibly a storm, a gusty balmy southwest wind, and maybe even a little sun at times. Highs should have no trouble reaching the low 70s for many!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Late Wednesday/Wednesday evening the front will come back into and possibly just through CNY as a cold front setting us up for at least a somewhat cooler Thursday. We should feel the 60s for highs Thursday, and it looks mainly dry too with a morning shower or two possible.

By the way, the average high this week in Syracuse is in the upper 50s.

The front will likely move farther north of the area Thursday night which would not only provide us with a dry end to the week, but warm too!