WATCH: Cool with a few showers lingering tonight near and south and east of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We want to thank all of those that have served and lost their lives fighting for our country and providing us with the freedoms we enjoy today on this Memorial Day.

TONIGHT:

Clouds linger Sunday night, especially around and east of I-81. Some light showers/drizzle will linger too, especially across the Eastern Finger Lakes points south and east through the night. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

The best day of the holiday weekend weather-wise still looks to be Memorial Day itself.

Low pressure is finally slowly moving farther away from CNY across New England and weakening on Monday providing us a better chance to dry out the lower atmosphere to end the holiday weekend. This leads to more sunshine and warmer, more seasonable temperatures to round out the holiday weekend.

Yes, areas around Syracuse and 81 points east will probably start with clouds, but the sun is expected to win out by the late morning and afternoon thanks to drier air working in from the west! Monday is your best outdoor day whether you’re for heading to services or planning a barbeque.

If you’re thinking of going to the beach, keep in mind, air temperatures are only in the 60s to near 70 and water temperatures are in the 50s. We’ll have to wait at least until middle of the week to feel more summer-like again.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

Some clouds are expected to work in Monday night ahead of a weakening cold front. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 which is normal for this time of year.

A weakening cold front falls apart as it moves into CNY and provides us with some clouds at times and a very small chance of a spotty shower on Tuesday. Highs should reach the mid-70s with no trouble thanks to some strong June 1st sunshine.