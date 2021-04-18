WATCH: Cool with any spotty showers tapering off this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Any spotty showers across CNY are expected to dissipate quickly this evening after sunset thanks to the loss of daytime heating. Overall, the weather looks quiet tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 40.

MONDAY:

The start of the week looks mainly quiet with some sun and highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. A very weak area of low pressure sliding just southeast of Syracuse may spark a few showers in the hill south and east of Syracuse, but most will stay dry.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A cold front is slated to move through the area late Monday night/early Tuesday with more clouds and possibly a few showers. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s Monday night.

TUESDAY:

More clouds than not should be around on Tuesday with a morning shower or two possible too. It will be cooler Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

You probably have already heard that Old Man Winter is likely going to make an appearance once again come midweek with unseasonably cold air, wind and at least a bit of snow. Stay tuned for more details.