WATCH: Cool with scattered showers near and south of the Thruway this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s a windy and chilly day, but at least we’ll see the sun at times this afternoon. Areas north of Syracuse up towards Lake Ontario see the most sunshine the rest of today due to a lake shadow/lake effect sunshine.

The combination of colder air aloft, daytime heating and the low-level moisture are the culprits for the scattered showers this afternoon and evening near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway.

Also, any showers that do develop may very well mix with a little graupel or snow, especially across the higher terrain.

High temperatures range from the upper 40s to mid-50s and a gusty west-northwest wind will only make it feel cooler.

TONIGHT:

A trough of low-pressure swings through near or just after midnight tonight with some more widespread primarily rain showers that may mix with a little graupel/snow mainly, especially over the hills. Lows drop into the 30s to around 40 and it’s going to be brisk too.

WEDNESDAY:

It remains breezy and still a bit cool Wednesday for mid-May with more in the way of sun developing. Highs should climb to near 60 with help of the strong May sun.

We can’t totally rule out a spotty pop-up shower or two mainly south and east of Syracuse, especially in the hills Wednesday, but most get through the day rain free.

The warming trend continues for the last half of the week!