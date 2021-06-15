WATCH: Cooler with scattered showers tapering off this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

Expect scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm to be around through mid-afternoon thanks to an approaching reinforcing cold front along with an upper-level disturbance.

Once an upper air disturbance departs later this afternoon, some drier air begins to move into Central New York which should result in more sunshine developing late this afternoon and evening for many.

Highs should sneak into the 70s where the sun can break out but probably hold in the 60s for many south and east of Syracuse where the clouds are more stubborn.

TONIGHT:

One additional cold front is slated to come through Tuesday night with a cool northwesterly breeze developing behind the front ushering in an unseasonably cool air mass for the middle of the week. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in from Canada Wednesday and provides Central New York with a mostly sunny, breezy, and cool day as highs are only expected to reach the low 70s despite the strong mid-June sun.

The weather looks great for the most part as we start to warm back up to round out the week!