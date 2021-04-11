WATCH: Cooler with some welcomed rain tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A weakening cold front is stalling across the region tonight and as a result occasional rain showers will persist with lows near 50.

MONDAY:

The weakening low spinning slowly to the east and south of CNY will keep some rain showers around through the start of the week. Cooler air will also wrap into the area with highs back into the 50s.

Most areas will pick up another 0.25” to 0.50” Sunday night through Monday.

This additional rain will be beneficial since we have been very dry this month. The first 10 days of the month of April Syracuse has only received .15”. The U.S Drought Monitor has much of CNY “Abnormally Dry”. Northeastern Oneida, central Herkimer, and most of western New York are in a moderate drought.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Showers will taper as the storm continues to weaken and slide away from the region. There may even be a little clearing towards Tuesday morning. Lows will be between 40 and 45.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

A little bubble area of high pressure will build in Tuesday and slowly slide east of us Wednesday.

This will mean better weather for both Tuesday and Wednesday with some sun at times Tuesday into at least the start of Wednesday. There will be a slight risk for a shower Tuesday and a few showers may pop up later in the day Wednesday, but it should be mainly dry.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday should sneak back into the 60s thanks to the drier weather and a little sun at times.