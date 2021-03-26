WATCH: Damaging wind gusts possible and turning colder this afternoon with scattered showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

A pretty strong storm system will be sliding just north of CNY pushing a cold front through the region during the midday hours. Thankfully, the severe storm threat has passed in CNY as the greatest instability has shifted to the east of the area thanks to a cold front pushing east of the region.

Temperatures will be dropping this afternoon and evening through the 50s and into the 40s by late this afternoon. Some spots could end up in the upper 30s by early evening.

It will also be a quite windy this afternoon with southwest winds gusting past 50 mph at time which means the possibility of minor damage and power outages. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for much of the region from late morning through about sunset today.

TONIGHT:

A second cold front will come through tonight with a few showers that may end as snow across the higher terrain. A cooler airmass will follow the reinforcing cold front for the weekend. Lows tonight will drop into the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY:

The best part of the weekend will be Saturday with some sunshine expected to develop thanks to a little bubble of high pressure sliding in briefly. Highs should crack 50 thanks to some of the late March sun.

SATURDAY NIGHT – SUNDAY:

Another storm system will race in from the west late Saturday night into Sunday and trigger some rain showers to develop to end the weekend.

Lows will be dropping to near 40 Saturday evening before readings rise well into the 40s to near 50 by daybreak Sunday.

It will be windy Sunday too with a morning/midday high well into the 50s before dropping back into the 40s during the afternoon.

Any rain showers probably mix with then end as snow showers after sunset Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected for most though.