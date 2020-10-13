WATCH: Damp start to afternoon but drier and brighter finish to the day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

After some lingering drizzle/mist to start the afternoon the air will slowly but surely dry out during the afternoon in the wake of a weak cold front.

We are hopeful for at least some sun to break through late in the afternoon/early evening from west to east, but most of the day will be gray. The areas that have the best chance to see the sunshine will be from around the Syracuse and 81 corridor and points west. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TONIGHT:

High pressure builds in tonight which will clear the sky out for the most part. Lows will be between 40 and 45 with areas of fog developing too.

WEDNESDAY:

A little cloud cover may be around to start the day due to a little trough of low pressure passing by to the north of CNY, but other than that the weather looks great Wednesday! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and it will be comfortably mild with highs in the mid-60s thanks to high pressure cresting overhead!

THURSDAY:

Winds will be gusty Thursday out of the south-southwest which is a warmer wind direction and will help propel temperatures well into the 70s under some sun too!

Clouds are expected to increase later in the afternoon and may lead to some showers by evening, but most if not all of Thursday looks to be dry at this time. Enjoy!

Don’t get used to the warmth though because a shot of the coldest air of the season is on the way later Friday into Saturday.