WATCH: Enjoy another nice evening CNY!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Temperatures cool into the 40s for most tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky with high pressure still in control.

Normally cooler spots primarily north and east of Syracuse across Northern Oneida and Lewis counties readings will probably dip into the 30s and frost may form overnight. That said, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for this area from 2 am until 8 am Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday but with a little bit more instability, and therefore a little better chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. With that said, there’s still going to be plenty of places that get away with a dry day. Best chance for afternoon and evening showers will be south of Syracuse and the Thruway.

Temperatures remain pretty seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s for most. Again, it’ll be cooler near the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

If you are heading out on the water the weather is looking pretty good overall with just the small threat for a few spotty showers near and south of the Thruway and Oneida Lake.

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

For the first half of next week, the sun will shine more than not with little to no chance of rain, and temperatures are expected to rise through the 70s and come Tuesday could very well be close to 80!