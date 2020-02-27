WATCH: Extremely windy across CNY, blizzard conditions east of Lake Ontario

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Any soaking rain should change to snow late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. This happens as colder air wraps in behind the intensifying storm which slides north of CNY. At this time it appears snow accumulations for most, including the Syracuse area late Wednesday night through the Thursday morning commute will range from a slushy coating to 2”, while 2 to 4” is possible for the higher terrain of CNY.

The snow and temperatures falling below freezing will likely lead to at least a somewhat slick and sloppy ride into work and school Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon the storm is heading into southeastern Canada and gusty westerly winds, up to 50 mph, on the back side of the low will usher in colder air. Some wrap around moisture on the backside of the storm will likely produce some snow showers and a minor accumulation for most.

Colder air will deepen Thursday afternoon into Friday across the region and lead to a significant band of lake snow likely affecting areas east of Lake Ontario mainly north of Syracuse during this time frame. Feet of snow will likely pile up east of Lake Ontario between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning! Only scattered snow showers and a few squalls will probably affect much of CNY, including the Syracuse area at times off Lake Erie with not too much accumulation expected Thursday afternoon through Friday.

BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED EAST OF LAKE ONTARIO THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY:

The band of lake snow to the north will try to drift south into the Syracuse area Friday night into Saturday as winds shift to more of a northwesterly direction. Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team throughout the rest of the week for updates.

LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING:

Also, thanks to the gusty west winds at times reaching 50 mph Thursday afternoon into Friday combined with above normal lake levels some lakeshore flooding and erosion is looking more and more likely. The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning as a result for Oswego and Jefferson counties from 11 am Thursday through 10 am Friday.