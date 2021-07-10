WATCH: Feels and looks good this evening!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

High pressure providing us with a nice night across CNY with a clear to partly cloudy sky and a comfortable low within a few degrees of 60.

SUNDAY:

High pressure gives a little ground unfortunately Sunday and moisture will try to return from the south.

The best part of Sunday is the morning with even a little sun, but some showers are expected to build in across the region during the afternoon from south to north. The last place to see the showers will be areas east of Lake Ontario where rain may not arrive until after 3 pm.

Thanks to the clouds racing in Sunday and the afternoon probably turning at least somewhat damp we think it’s a struggle for many to reach 80. Humidity levels are going to inch up Sunday too.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

An area of low pressure with a warm front should produce more periods of rain, heavy at times that could lead to localized flooding.

Rainfall amounts should range from 1 to 2 inches for many, but some could pick up more than 2 inches of rain between midday Sunday through daybreak Monday! Hence the flood concern.

It’s a mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s Sunday night.

MONDAY:

The start of the week continues to feature the chance of a bit of rain in the form of scattered showers and a few storms, but some dry time is expected too. Highs climb to near 85 as more clouds than sun should help keep temperatures down a bit compared to how high they would climb otherwise.

MIDWEEK:

Chances of showers and storms continues Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be some dry time mixed in there too, especially Tuesday.

It remains quite steamy with highs well into the 80s to low 90s Tuesday and closer to 85 Wednesday with better odds of more numerous showers/storms.