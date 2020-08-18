WATCH: Few lake showers mainly north of Syracuse tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

It turned cooler Tuesday behind Monday night’s reinforcing cold front which triggered some lake effect rain showers and even a few thunderstorms and waterspouts Tuesday morning! Click here for photos and info on that!

TONIGHT:

High pressure will inch closer to CNY tonight but it appears that there could be enough of a northwest breeze of cool air to produce a few more lake effect rain showers southeast of Lake Ontario and possibly a waterspout or two too. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few scattered lake showers will be possible off Lake Ontario across the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes in the morning as a front slowly falls apart and drifts south of the region. High pressure will also build overhead during the day Wednesday resulting in more sun developing for the afternoon!

Wednesday will probably be one of the coolest days we’ve felt in the last 2+ months with highs only near 75 despite a good deal of afternoon sunshine!

A warming trend will commence after the cool start to Thursday and overall it appears the weather is shaping up to be quite nice to round out the week at least! Updates to come for the end of the week and upcoming weekend.