WATCH: Few showers and a storm possible after midnight tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

What a July it was in CNY! Yes, July 2020 ended up being the hottest month in Syracuse’s history! Click here for more.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase with some showers and a storm or two expected to develop after midnight ahead of a warm front approaching from the south and west. Lows will be close to 70. It will also turn muggier during the night.

SUNDAY:

Low pressure is tracking to our west Sunday morning. While this happens, it will drag a warm from south to north across the region. Scattered showers and a storm or two are expected with the front Sunday morning.

By afternoon, the front is to our north and we end up in a warm and very muggy air mass. Our showers and storms become more scattered the second half of the day. A few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and heavy rain most likely.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few showers will linger Sunday night as a cold front slides through with lows dropping to near 70.

MONDAY:

The start of the week looks pretty nice with intervals of sun and just a shower or two possible. Highs will be in the low 80s with less humidity compared to Sunday.

Late Monday night into Tuesday we will be watching Isaias and its rain slide up the East Coast. At this point it appears the heaviest rain stays east of CNY, but at least some rain and a few storms are probable from the Hurricane and a cold front sliding in from the west. Stay tuned for more details on Isaias and it’s limited impacts on CNY.