WATCH: Few showers/storm develop tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase across CNY during the night with a few showers/storm expected ahead of an approaching cold front. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

MONDAY:

The cold front mentioned above will likely come through CNY between about 10 am and 1 pm. This will mean a better chance of seeing scattered showers and a storm or two during the morning and possibly lunch time.

The chance of severe storms is very low since the front is moving through earlier in the day, plus there will likely be quite a few clouds around with a few showers in the morning preventing us from really heating up.

Highs to start the week will be up near 80 and it will still be a bit muggy, but not too bad with more sunshine developing during the afternoon behind the front.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Another reinforcing cold front will swing in with an upper level disturbance Monday night into early Tuesday with some showers and possibly a storm or two. Lows Monday night will drop to near 60.

TUESDAY:

It will turn even cooler for Tuesday behind the reinforcing cold front with a few lake effect showers possibly around to start the day. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a refreshing breeze. More in the way of sun should develop during the afternoon too.

It stays comfortably mild by day and almost cool at night through midweek! Stay tuned for updates.